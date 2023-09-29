Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EIG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Employers has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,163.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

