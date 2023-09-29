Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 609,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,960,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.