Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $18,975.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,858.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $24,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $23,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $23,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 754,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,760. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,404 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

