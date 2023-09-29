Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 154.6% from the August 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 503,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,625. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

Featured Stories

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

