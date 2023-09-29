Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 154.6% from the August 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENMPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 503,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,625. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA
