Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 938.9% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.