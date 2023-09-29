Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 938.9% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.92.
About Erste Group Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why The Likes Of Tesla, Toyota, Are The Winners From UAW Strikes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.