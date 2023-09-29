Ethereum Name Service Price Reaches $7.58 on Major Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $225.12 million and $6.21 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $7.58 or 0.00028156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,700,493 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

