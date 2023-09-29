FedEx (FDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/29/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $309.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $269.00 to $278.00.
- 9/12/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $312.00.
- 8/17/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FDX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.11. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.