FedEx (FDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $309.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $269.00 to $278.00.

9/12/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $312.00.

8/17/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.11. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.