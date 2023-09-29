Financial Comparison: Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) vs. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Itron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Itron 2.01% 8.02% 3.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itron has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allient and Itron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $502.99 million 0.99 $17.39 million $1.45 21.32 Itron $1.80 billion 1.53 -$9.73 million $0.85 71.27

Allient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Itron. Allient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allient and Itron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Itron 1 5 6 0 2.42

Itron has a consensus target price of $68.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Itron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itron is more favorable than Allient.

Summary

Allient beats Itron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers value-added, enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

