Financial Review: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) vs. NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 5.06% 8.05% 2.25% NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38%

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Duke Energy pays out 229.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27 NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duke Energy and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duke Energy currently has a consensus price target of $100.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $54.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Duke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Energy and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $28.77 billion 2.36 $2.55 billion $1.79 49.31 NorthWestern $1.48 billion 1.95 $183.01 million $3.00 16.02

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Duke Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

