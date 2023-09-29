First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.