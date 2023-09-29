First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 172,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.