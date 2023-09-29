First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 221,029 shares.The stock last traded at $39.32 and had previously closed at $39.22.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
