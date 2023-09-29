First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 221,029 shares.The stock last traded at $39.32 and had previously closed at $39.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 337,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,207,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

