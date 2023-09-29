First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.