First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 35.0% in September

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 350,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,551,000 after acquiring an additional 468,736 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 494,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.