Flare (FLR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $263.83 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Flare has a total market cap of $263.83 million and $2.82 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,193,409,008 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,659,238,505.682503 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01092631 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,589,602.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

