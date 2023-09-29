Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares.
Fox Marble Trading Up 14.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.
Fox Marble Company Profile
Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Marble
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.