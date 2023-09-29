Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Down 34.6% in September

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

FRGT stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. 120,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,517. Freight Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freight Technologies by 200.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

