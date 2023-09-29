G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIII. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

