Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 10.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $74,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 1,210,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.