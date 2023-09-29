Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 7,632 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,599. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

