Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genetic Technologies worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 13,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

