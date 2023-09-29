Global Indemnity Group, LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $464.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBLI

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.