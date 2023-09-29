Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in September

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 374,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,655,000 after buying an additional 154,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,506,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,036. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

