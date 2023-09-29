Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 27.8% in September

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. 11,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

