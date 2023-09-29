Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 928,075 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 441,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,484. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $793.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.