Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 291 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 15,383,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,008,834. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

