Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 256,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

