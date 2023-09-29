Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 844,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.