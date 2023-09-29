Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,448. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

