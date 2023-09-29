Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 2.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $13,362,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,920,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 185,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,728. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

