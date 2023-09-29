HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.
HaloSource Stock Down 9.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.
HaloSource Company Profile
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
