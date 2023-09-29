Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 808,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,744,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

