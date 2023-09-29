Head-To-Head Review: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) & Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF)

Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) and Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Costain Group and Comfort Systems USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costain Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comfort Systems USA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Comfort Systems USA has a consensus target price of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Comfort Systems USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comfort Systems USA is more favorable than Costain Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.2% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Costain Group and Comfort Systems USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costain Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comfort Systems USA $4.14 billion 1.47 $245.95 million $6.77 25.17

Comfort Systems USA has higher revenue and earnings than Costain Group.

Profitability

This table compares Costain Group and Comfort Systems USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costain Group N/A N/A N/A Comfort Systems USA 5.17% 23.24% 8.77%

Summary

Comfort Systems USA beats Costain Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets. The Natural Resources segment operates in the water, energy, and defense markets. It offers consultancy and advisory, digital technology, climate change, and complex program delivery solutions and services. Costain Group PLC was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Maidenhead, the United Kingdom.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Houston, Texas.

