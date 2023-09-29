Head-To-Head Survey: Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.11% -36.30% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 23.86 -$2.64 million ($0.08) -31.13 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeoVolta and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Novonix.

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novonix beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

