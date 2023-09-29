Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 2,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, September 25th, Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00.

HP traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $22,681,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

