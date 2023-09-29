Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 51,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,440,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $22,681,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

