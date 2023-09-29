High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLNFF stock remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

