Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 239,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

