Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Honda Motor accounts for about 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,306,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,988,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

