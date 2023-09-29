Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $184.74. 3,287,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.