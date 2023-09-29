Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.80 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.71 or 0.00028632 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $109.32 million and $5.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,175,656 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

