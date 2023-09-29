Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.18. 3,009,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

