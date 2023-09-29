H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $428.77

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.77 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 414.45 ($5.06). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 423 ($5.17), with a volume of 16,964 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 4,250.00%.
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
