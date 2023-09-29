iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Position Increased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 169.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,629 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 6.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 3.53% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF remained flat at $28.90 on Friday. 1,270,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,698. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

