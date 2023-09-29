Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMMX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.14. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan acquired 20,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immix Biopharma news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carey Ng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

