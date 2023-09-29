Immutable X (IMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324.83 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $324.83 million and $19.15 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

