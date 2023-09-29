Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Update

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Imunon by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imunon during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imunon in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Imunon Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IMNN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

