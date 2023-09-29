Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. 2,473,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

