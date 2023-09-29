Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.55. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 4,061 shares changing hands.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.95%. The business had revenue of C$179.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

