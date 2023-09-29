Insider Selling: Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells 2,122 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.